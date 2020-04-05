Coronavirus (COVID-19) status in India: Cases rise to 3577, 83 death
505 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.
Coronavirus (COVID-19) status in India: The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India climbed to 3,577 and the death toll rose to 83 on Sunday after 505 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.
The active COVID-19 cases stand at 3,219, while 274 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated. Seven deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, the ministry data stated.
Earlier today, the Indian Council of Medical Research said there was no evidence of COVID-19 being an airborne infection. “If this was an airborne infection not droplet infection, every person in a family would be infected, same would apply for other patients in a hospital,” an ICMR official said.
NORTH-EAST REGION
- Special 50 bedded COVID-19 hospital designated at Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh.
- 105 swabs collected of people who came in contact with Guwahati COVID positive patient.
- In Manipur, all non- emergency procedures suspended at major hospitals designated for Covid emergency.
- Meghalaya Electric Corporation assured that adequate arrangement has been made to handle the variation during the 9 minute period from 9pm today.
- In Mizoram, Deptt of Disaster Management and Rehabilitation has spent Rs. 4.28crore to fight against Covid-19.
- Nagaland to set up COVID-19 hospitals in all districts; till now only at Kohima, Mokokchung and Dimapur.
- Weekly haat in Border Town Rangpo, Sikkim was shutdown today for a few hours as people were not following norms.
- Tripura CM appealed to the people of the state to light a diya, torch or candle today at 9 PM from the balcony or near doors.