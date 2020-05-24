Coronavirus: Arunachal reports second Covid-19 positive case

Itanagar- Arunachal Pradesh report second Coronavirus ( Covid-19 ) positive case, after a student who has returned back to Arunachal from Delhi by Bus on 18, May 2020 has tested covid 19 Positive today24, May 2020.

In Delhi, he was staying in West Patel Nagar, preparing for UPSC Civil services examination. He came to Arunachal in a bus with 33 persons.

He started his travel from Delhi, and crossed Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam and entered Arunachal. The student was seated in last seat in left side of the bus.

Reaching Arunachal he was kept in institutional quarantine and swab sample was taken on 22, May, 200 which has come Positive.

The patient is totally Asymptomatic and taken care by our Health team, Confirmed the health secretary over telephone, but he doesn’t disclosed the location of the patient.

Meanwhile, State and District Level Contact Tracing Team has started to track down all those people who came in the Bus along with the Positive Patient and interacted with him till now, informed secretary health.

It must be mentioned here that earlier, a 31-year-old man from Lohit was tested covdi-19 positive, but he was cured and was discharged from hospital in April 1.