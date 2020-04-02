Arunachal

Coronavirus: Arunachal reports first Covid-19 case

 As per reports, the patient is from Tezu in Lohith district and has been kept under quarantine.

April 2, 2020
Itanagar

India’s far eastern state Arunachal Pradesh has reported its first Coronavirus ( COVID-19 ) positive case.  As per reports, the patient is from Tezu in Lohith district and has been kept under quarantine.

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister  confirmed  in his tweet, A 31 year-old person ,  who is Non Arunachalee  and  participated in #TablighiJamaat congregation at #NizamuddinMarkaz has been found positive for #Coronavirua and is first #Covid19 patient.  At present he is asymptomatic & kept in isolation. His condition is stable.

Seven people in Arunachal Pradesh, who were part of Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin, have now been sent for quarantine. Their samples have been collected for Covid-19 testing.

