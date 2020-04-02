Coronavirus: Arunachal reports first Covid-19 case

Itanagar

India’s far eastern state Arunachal Pradesh has reported its first Coronavirus ( COVID-19 ) positive case. As per reports, the patient is from Tezu in Lohith district and has been kept under quarantine.

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister confirmed in his tweet, A 31 year-old person , who is Non Arunachalee and participated in #TablighiJamaat congregation at #NizamuddinMarkaz has been found positive for #Coronavirua and is first #Covid19 patient. At present he is asymptomatic & kept in isolation. His condition is stable.

At present he is asymptomatic & kept in isolation. His condition is stable. — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) April 2, 2020

Seven people in Arunachal Pradesh, who were part of Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin, have now been sent for quarantine. Their samples have been collected for Covid-19 testing.