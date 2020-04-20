Coronavirus: Arunachal police arrested 492 people for defying lockdown

Itanagar

Arunachal Pradesh Police has arrested 492 people for defying the lockdown norms to prevent spread of coronavirus.

“Arunachal Police is implementing the lockdown seriously for the safety of people. 1,669 violators of lockdown have been booked. 492 persons have been arrested. 750 vehicles have been seized. Total FIRs registered are 161 and total fine imposed is Rs 6,47,650,” read a post on the official Twitter handle of Arunachal Pradesh DGP RP Upadhyaya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. He later announced the extension of lockdown till May 3.