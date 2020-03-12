Coronavirus: Arunachal CM reviews preparedness on COVID-19

Itanagar

Chief Minister Pema Khandu today took a review of the state’s preparedness to prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus in the state with the officers from the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) of the health and family welfare department.

The IDSP objective is to strengthen the disease surveillance system so that early warning signals of outbreaks are recognized and appropriate timely follow-up actions are initiated.

Chief Minister asked the team of IDSP to prepare concise advisory note on COVID-19 to educate people about the disease, its symptoms and precautions to be taken in view of the virus threat. He urged the officers to use the mass media sources, social media and community radio services to spread awareness on COVID virus.

Chief Minister urged the people not to rely blindly on social media information on COVID-19 as the information contained may be false or misleading. He instead suggested the people to read the information uploaded in the health ministry website for timely information.

Chief Minister during the meeting also took report of numbers of Arunachali who have recently returned to India from COVID-19 affected countries. He also reviewed the status of containment plan by the health department.

Chief Minister was briefed about the protocols to be followed when a person is believed to have been exposed to COVID-19 virus. It was informed that a person has to go for 14 days of quarantine period while being monitored for any COVID-19 disease. Serious cases where a person is identified to have been infected with COVID-19 virus were referred to isolation.

Chief Minister was informed that quarantine facilities has been set up in six districts and isolation wards identified in TRIHMS, Pasighat General Hospital and all district and General Hospitals. He was also informed that a suspected patient of COVID-19 virus could also go for quarantine in their houses.

Chief Minister was also informed of screening activities being done at airports and railway station and was also briefed on further plan on screening activities to be conducted at the points of entry or check gates.