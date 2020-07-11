Coronavirus: Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek test positive for Covid-19

Mumbai- The Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, and his son Abhishek tested positive for coronavirus ( Covid-19 ) on Saturday. Amitabh Bachchan confirmed his coronavirus diagnosis on Twitter and asked all those who have been in close proximity to him to get tested for Covid-19.

Amitabh’s son and actor Abhishek Bachchan has also tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The rest of the Bachchan family – Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya, have tested negative for coronavirus.

“I have tested Covid positive. Shifted to Hospital. Family and staff undergone tests, results awaited. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested,” Amitabh Bachchan said in a tweet.

Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you.”

In another tweet, Abhishek wrote, “The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them.”

Amitabh also took to Instagram to post a photo of himself from the hospital, along with a message asking anyone who has come in touch with him to get tested.