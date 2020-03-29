Coronavirus: All 19 sample of covid-19 tested NEGATIVE in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar

Good News- All samples of Coronavirus ( Covid-19 ) have tested negative in Arunachal Pradesh, informed, the Health department of Arunachal Pradesh.

Today morning, the state went into a panic after news reporting 7 Positive cases was flashed in a TV Channel. following which the Govt stated that it was wrongly interpreted by DD News. It is reiterated that report has been received for all 19 suspected Covid-19 cases and all of them are NEGATIVE!

Chief Minister Pema Khandu also tweeted that ” So far, 19 samples have been collected from the state have tested NEGATIVE ” .