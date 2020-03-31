Coronavirus: 33 samples tested negative for Covid-19 in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar

Samples of 36 persons from all over Aarunachal Pradesh have been collected, out of which 33 samples tested negative for Coronavirus ( Covid-19 ), informed Bikram Sing Malik, Incharge state control room for covid-19.

While the result of 3 sample test are expected to be received on Wednesday afternoon or in evening. Said, Bikram Singh Malik.

He said that the sample test in different district and capital complex are being done as per recommendation of the doctors and the sample test are being send to ICMR Dibrugarh and GMCH Guwahati for investigation and further result. Malik added.

So far we have 80 numbers of functional isolation facility with 934 beds across the state. we have 67 numbers of quarantine facilities with 2273 beds while TRIHMS has been declared as Cocvid-19 Hospital and the notification has been issued by the government. He added.

Meanwhile, as per sources information more than 800 people are in home quarantine in capital complex alone. Few of them are in quarantine facility centre.

A report from Bhalukpong said that 61 people are advised for home quarantine.

Now the people following lockdown rules and staying their home , today till 5 PM only 90 persons were did screening as per Doctor who is screening duty in Hollongi Check gate. However the figure has gone more than Eighteen thousand till date.

A Report from Upper Siang said that in order to prevent possibility of outbreak and spread of Covid-19 the several police personnel’s has been deployed and detailed to perform duty with medical team at three temporary check gates at Jeying, Geku and Jengging.

Upper Siang district SP. Dr. Neelam Nega inform that all preparation and related activities is being monitored by the administration and police is supporting with full strength. The district police is maintaining the complete lock down in the district and is also being supervised by him. Dr. Nega added.