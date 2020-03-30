Coronavirus: 23 samples tested negative for Covid-19 in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar

Samples of 33 persons in the state have been collected, out of which 23 samples tested negative for Coronavirus ( Covid-19 ), informed Dr. Lobsang Jampa, State Nodal Officer on Covid-19.

Dr Jampa informed that ” the samples collected from all over the state are being send to ICMR Dibrugarh and GMCH Guwahati for investigation. Till today we have sent 33 samples. Result of 23 tested NEGATIVE, and result for rest ten samples will get by Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh State Control Room Incharge, Bikram Singh Malik, said that total 560 persons screened, out of which 28 nos of patient complaint acute respiratory illness.

Today the numbers of person who screens at various cheek post of the state are around 1223. Malik said.

So far 80 numbers of functional isolation facility with 934 beds across the state, 67 numbers of quarantine facilities with 2273 beds.

As per information 502 person are in home quarantine, around 483 students from outside state are under home quarantine.

17 people are under quarantine in quarantine facility while 85 people have already completed 14 days quarantine. Today 10 samples were collected from various parts of state. Malik said.