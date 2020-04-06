Corona Virus crisis: Arunachal Governor surrenders 30% of his monthly pay for next one year

Itanagar

In view of Corona Virus crisis, the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) has surrendered 30% of his every month’s pay to the National Exchequer for next one year in people’s interest.

Earlier on 3rd April, the Governor had contributed his full one month’s salary to the State Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu tweeted it as an ” inspiring gesture “.

An inspiring gesture by Hon’ble Governor of Arunachal Brig (Dr) BD Mishra Ji in contributing 30% of his every month’s pay for the national cause. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/JIPcrwo8eq — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) April 6, 2020

Leading with example, the Governor carried out the benevolent act to help the Government in meeting the crisis, arising due to outbreak of the corona virus pandemic. He expressed his hope that with individual contributions, the Nation will overcome this crisis.