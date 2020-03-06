Corona virus ( COVID-19 ): Arunachal is on high alert, says Alo Libang

Itanagar

State is on high alert in view of outbreak of Corona virus ( COVID-19 ) in China and other countries said Alo Libang, Health & Family Welfare Minister of Arunachal Pradesh.

Libang while talking to media said that there is nothing to panic. State government is trying its best effort and is on high alert and fully aware and ready to face any eventuality. Corona virus is a deadly but percentage of death is 3 %. There is no such case detected so far in state.

Government of Arunachal Pradesh in collaboration with Government of India is in constant touch and we are arranging isolation ward in several district hospital and wherever necessary. A Rapid Response Team at state level and district level has been constituted.

We are also monitoring the situation and strictly maintain the guidelines of central government. He health department is also updating with central government through video conferencing. He said.

We have selected five district where facilities and isolation ward has been kept ready in case of any case is detected. The districts are Papum Pare, Namsai, Tirap, West Kameng and East Siang district. The surveillance team is monitoring round the clock. He informed.

Team of doctors is on training at New Delhi and they will be back home and will trained more experts in state who will know more about the dreaded virus.

Every disease can be avoided if we remain near and clean and maintain the surrounding clean. Every one is also equally responsible and maintain clean and hygiene to do away from disease. He said.

We have procured machine for the checkup from ICMR Dibrugarh and samples will be sent to ICMR Dibrugarh and GMCH Guwahati for testing. He informed.

Referring to two person detected with Corona Virus at Pasighat and send to Dibrugarh today and one patient admitted to RK Mission on Thursday is totally false and misleading and only a rumor. We find out that is is nothing but a rumor.

Do not believe in rumor. The DMO Pasighat has filed a FIR at Pasighat police station for misleading the innocent public. So far not a single case of corona virus has been detected in state.

I have given a statement in the floor of the Assembly on Thursday and state is fully prepared. He informed.

We are alert and surveillance would also be maintained at all inter-state bus terminals, Railway station and Airport and other vulnerable area as per requirement. LIbang said.

Stay aware of the latest information on the COVID-19 outbreak, available on the WHO website and through your national and local public health authority. COVID-19.

Regularly and thoroughly clean your hands, Maintain distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing. Follow good respiratory hygiene. This means covering your mouth and nose.

Stay home if you feel unwell. If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention. Stay healthy while travelling, protect yourself and other from getting sick. Libang added.