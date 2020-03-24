Control room set up at Secretariat to track Coronavirus spread in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar

The Arunachal Pradesh Government have set up a special control room to oversee the efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak or spread throughout the state.

The state control room established at Arunachal Pradesh civil secretariat is monitoring all activities related with the outbreak of Coronavirus (Covid-19). ” we have been doing our best efforts in establishing communication with all the district administration, those agencies or govt departments who are involve in controlling cronavirus crisis, said State control room incharge Bikram Singh Malik”.

Officers from Health department, Police department, IT department, AP Civil Secretariat are here and coordinating the officers and Nodal officers of all district. The state control room is also coordinating the Deputy Commissioner, District Medical Officer of various districts and accordingly the information is being passed on to the state government for a suitable decision and order. Malik said.

The state control room is also monitoring the various CCTV installed in the capital complex. There are several telephone lines in the control room which are being attended by person available.

Within last 24 hours more than 50 calls have been attended by doctors and officers and guiding the people who are on the line. Malik added.

Anyone want information and guidance may freely contact the control room at and the officers and doctors available will may immediately reply to the query. Malik further added.