Congress always treated Northeast as money minting machine- Pema Khandu

Mebo

While addressing a BJP political party meeting today Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu said that ” Congress always treated Northeast as money minting machine”. He said Congress never bothered to understand the people of Northeast. So when they know nothing about us, how can they provide solution on poverty and backwardness in Northeast. Chief Minister said since BJP is a party that cares, development has speed up in Northeast and all pending issues such as of Bru and Bodo were solved.

The BJP political party meeting of Mebo Assembly Constituency held at Ngopok village. The meeting was also attended by Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao, State BJP President Biyuram Wahge, MLA Zingnu Namchoom, MLA Kaling Moyong, MLA Gum Tayeng and other dignitaries.

Speaking at the meeting, Chief Minister said BJP as a party never indulges in petty politics when it comes to welfare and development of its people. He said, “BJP is party with a difference” and always follows the spirit of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”.

Chief Minister also said it was BJP party under Atal Behari Vajpayee when DONER Ministry was formed. He said BJP is a party that always tries to be in sync with the aspirations of Northeastern people.

Chief Minister on the occasion assured that state government is seriously putting efforts to put the system on right track. He said for the mechanism of deliverance to be effective, the entire bureaucratic machinery and government employees must work towards achieving it.

He said politicians alone cannot achieve it. He said till today many of the beneficiaries are unable to reap the full benefit of the important state and central flagships programmes. Chief Minister said in coming days the Sarkar Aapke Dwar will be carried out with renewed vigour.

For transparency, Chief Minister assured to strengthen the third party monitoring by BJP party. He said the party will keep track and monitor the effectiveness in implementation of govt schemes and developmental works.