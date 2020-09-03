CMO reviews work progress of 4 – lane Itanagar – Banderdewa section of NH-415

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: A review meeting was held in Chief Ministers Office on 3rd Sept’2020 with the officers of Highway department in connection to the progress and status of work of construction of 4 – lane Itanagar – Banderdewa section of NH-415 (Package –A) and to plan-out a way forward for early completion of the project.

The project was started in Sept’ 2017 and was targeted to be completed by Sept’2020 but due to COVID-19 pandemic and long drawn out monsoon, the progress of work suffered. However, despite all odds, the physical achievement reported, as on 01.09.2020 is 72.46 %.

The Formation Cutting of earthwork has been completed throughout the stretch of road except for a small patch, which has been kept intentionally near Shiv Mandir for filling up the Culvert Bridge in between Shiv Mandir and Dree ground.

The other works like protection walls, drains and cover drains, culverts and carpeting of roads will be taken up in earnest to be completed during the coming working season. With the relaxation of SOPs, the concessionaire is bringing in more labourers from nearby states to increase the pace of the execution of the project.

It may be recalled that the state government had sanctioned Rs. 82.85 Cr for improvement of Capital roads and for repair and maintenance of roads bridges in and around the capital region for which tender process has been completed and the work will commence soon.

The Department has been directed to take up the work on a mission mode and strictly adhere to the timeline as planned and targeted by them for early completion of the project. It has further cleared that review of the progress would be taken in every fortnight.

The Highway officers were advised that in the process, timely maintenance of the highway must be done so that the commuters have better riding experience.