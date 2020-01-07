Chowna Mein introduces APGST (Amendment) Bill-2020 in assembly

Itanagar

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein today During the day’s proceedings introduced ‘The Arunachal Pradesh Goods and Service Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Mein also laid several key papers/reports including State Finances and Audited Report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India for the year ended 31 March 2018 (Report No. 1 of 2019) and Report of the CAG of India on Social, Economic, General and Revenue sectors for the year ended 31 March 2018 (Report No. 2 of 2019), and adoption of the Business Advisory Committee report.

The House also saw the Speaker tabling the new official logo of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Secretariat, besides announcing the Panel of Chairmen, comprising of MLAs Zingnu Namchoom, Lombo Tayeng, Nyamar Karbak and Biyuram Wahge, for the current session.