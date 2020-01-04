Chowna Mein inaugurates span Steel Bridge over Pare River at Balapu

Balapu

Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein dedicated a newly built 75 meter span Steel Bridge over Pare River at Balapu to the people of the Pech-Hoj, Upper Balapu and Balapu Villages of Sagalee Division today.

While extending his New Year’s Greetings to the people, Mein said that the bridge is a New Year gift from the Govt to the people of these remote villages. He said that connectivity is one of the priority sectors of the Govt as the connectivity will bring all round faster development in the State. He called upon the people of the State to change their mindsets if they wish to see fast tracking of developmental activities in the State.

He also said that tourism industry can boost the economy of the State and the connectivity to the remote and far-flung areas is important to boost tourism industry. However, he urged the people to create congenial atmosphere for tourism industry to flourish in the State and to make the State investment friendly.

Mein informed that the survey and investigation of 2000 km long Arunachal Frontier Highway along India-China Border has been completed and it will not take long to start the ambitious road project. The Frontier Highway will connect the border areas from Vijaynagar in Changlang District (in the east end) to Mago-Thingbu in Tawang District (in the west end). He also informed that East-West Industrial Corridor will also be constructed along the foothills of the State. A high level board headed by the Speaker of Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly has been assigned to see its alignment when he was the Minister PWD in the previous Govt.

He also said that short term and long term plan has been made under Cabinet Committee on Infrastructure for robust infrastructural development in the State and also for up-gradation of road in the District and to bring road connectivity to all ADC and SDO headquarters across the State.

He further said that the Team Arunachal led by the Chief Minister Pema Khandu sought to bring equitable development of all regions by equal distribution of fund and judicious utilization of State’s resources. He added that the State Govt has brought in financial and administrative reforms and also adopted an Industrial Policy to make the State investment friendly and for ease of doing business in the State.

He lauded the executing agency, PWD and the Contractor for timely completion of the bridge. The bridge was sanctioned in the year 2016 under RIDF.

Education Minister, Er Taba Tedir while speaking on the occasion has thanked the Chief Minister for according topmost priority to the Health and Education sectors. While informing that the new Education Policy has been passed by the State Cabinet for rational posting of teachers across the State, he assured to post teachers to all the schools in remote villages too. He appealed to the parents and elite sections of the society to see that their children and students are devoting their time in studies. He also called to create peaceful and ambient atmosphere for tourist and investors to come in the State.

Former Chief Minister and MLA Sagalee Assembly Constituency, Nabam Tuki submitted a six point memorandum to the Deputy Chief Minister, which the later assured to look into. While citing that the people of the State has benefitted a lot from the Trans-Arunachal Highway, Tuki appealed to the people to protect and take care of the infrastructuresd created by the Govt for their own good. He also appealed for peaceful and congenial atmosphere for smooth carrying out of developmental activities in the State.

Dominic Tadar, State BJP Vice-President, Er Nabam Takar, EE (PWD) Sagalee Division and Organizing Chairman, Tana Sania also spoke on the occasion.

Among others, DC Papumpare, Pige Ligu, ADC Sagalee, Somcha Lowang, DSP Paumpare, Dekio Gumja, HoDs, Public Leaders and Gaon Burahs were also present on the occasion. Cultural items were also presented on the occasion.