Chowna Mein advocates for formulation of ‘Policy for Purchase Preference for products manufactured in Arunachal Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar- Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein has advocated for formulation of ‘Policy for Purchase Preference for products manufactured in Arunachal Pradesh’ through a Video Conferencing with the Minister of Industries, Commissioner (Planning & Investment) and Secretary, Dept of Industries.

Mein informed that the Government of India has provided clear policy guidance for promoting domestic industries by providing purchase preference for those who are manufactured in India. He said, ‘On the similar lines, we need to provide some preference to the products made in Arunachal Pradesh in government procurement in order to promote investment in manufacturing industries in the State”.

While stating that the Arunachal Pradesh Industrial and Investment policy though provides for the state to give preference to the registered units/enterprises of the state while purchasing manufactured products need to be backed by suitable purchase preference policy which the Industry Department has to notify. “Without such preference it will be difficult to attract investment in manufacturing in Arunachal Pradesh” he said.

He further said that the proposed policy will be in line with GOI policy on purchase preference which was recently amended on 4th June 2020.

He also advised the Officers to study the policy provided by some other state governments and formulate better preferences in order to lure the manufacturing industries to come to the State. He requested the Department of Industry to initiate the process of formulating the purchase preferences.

He also opined to promote the local manufacturing products like organic Kiwi Wine, ‘Naara Aaba’ and the like, in order to encourage local entrepreneurs and formulate policies to promote such local brands across the country. He also asked the Officers to study the causes and reasons behind the failures of Pineapple Processing Unit at Niglok in East Siang District and Tomato Processing Units at Rupa in West Kameng District and find remedial measures for such failures.

He also asked the officers to inquire about the Palm Oil Companies that had signed MoU with the State Govt for setting up of processing industries with a buy-back policy. He expressed unhappiness to learn that some of the Palm Oil Companies are not turning up to set up processing industries and to buy back the matured seeds produced by the local growers. He informed that many progressive farmers in East Siang and Lower Dibang Valley Districts have grown Palm Oils in large scales.

However, Mein exuded hope that the Mega Food Park which is coming up in the State Capital, Itanagar will cater to the processing and marketing needs of local agricultural produces. He said that the State Govt will provide all logistic support for approach road, electricity and water supply to the Mega Food Park.

Minister of Industries, Tumke Bagra has asked the Secretary of Industries Dept to process the draft ‘Policy for Purchase Preference for products manufactured in Arunachal Pradesh’ to be vetted by the Planning, Finance and Law Department at the earliest and placed it in the next Cabinet Meeting for approval.

He also opined that Industrial sectors like the Micro Small & Medium Enterprises and indigenous Textile & Handicrafts need to be given due importance and considered as a priority sector by the State Govt in order to promote local entrepreneurs.

Commissioner (Planning & Investment), P S Lokhande while assuring to work in coordination with the Department of Industries has assured to finalize the policy within 15 days. He also assured to simplify and expedite the process of getting clearance through a single window for potential and interested investors by bringing in desired modifications in ‘ease of doing business’.

Secretary of Industry Department, N T Glow (former) and Hage Tari (new) also attended the Video Conference.