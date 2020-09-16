China’s PLA Builds up Presence Near Arunachal Pradesh Border

ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi- The China’s PLA is now building up its troops deployment at least four locations across the border in Arunachal Pradesh, a report said.

The Report said movement of Chinese troops in their depth areas (around 20 km from the LAC) has been seen in the last few days using roads built by them in the area.

Troops build-up has been noticed in the Chinese territory opposite Arunachal Pradesh’s Asaphila, Tuting axis, Chang Tze and Fishtail-2 sectors, nearly 20 km from the Indian territory, top government sources told India Today TV.

The report said it is possible that China may try to carry out more incursions in these areas and capture some dormant locations or height. They said the Indian troops are fully prepared to thwart such attempts and the forces have beefed up their strength accordingly.

Looking at the Chinese activities in the area, the Indian side has also strengthened its positions on the LAC in all sectors.

Earlier this month, China’s PLA had allegedly kidnapped five Indian villagers from Arunachal Pradesh. The five were reportedly taken away by a team of the PLA from a jungle where they were hunting.

The five Indian men were returned to India after 12 days. The army said three such incidents, including the latest one, had taken place this year in Upper Subansiri and West Siang districts of Arunachal Pradesh and that all have been brought back home.

China also asserted that they do not recognise Arunachal Pradesh to be Indian territory. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a press briefing. “We have never recognised the so-called Arunachal Pradesh illegally established on the Chinese territory,” he said.