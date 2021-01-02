Chief of Defence staff General Bipin Rawat visits forward areas of Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR- The Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, visited forward areas of Arunachal Pradesh and took review of situation at LAC on his visit to the state.

The Chief of Defence Staff was briefed on the Operational Situation by Lieutenant General RP Kalita GOC Spear Corps as well as other military Commanders. He also visited the forward outpost in Subansiri valley and interacted with soldiers deployed along the Line of Actual Control.

Official sources said Gen Rawat interacted with personnel of the Special Frontier Force (SFF), the Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) deployed in the “forward most” posts in Dibang valley and Lohit sector of Arunachal Pradesh and complimented them for maintaining effective surveillance and operational readiness in the region.

The Chief of Defence Staff was given a first-hand account of the Operational Preparedness and morale of troops deployed in the forward areas in harsh terrain and extreme weather conditions.

The sources said Gen Rawat will visit several other key bases in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday as well to gain first-hand experience of the security scenario.

Most of the forward locations along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) are currently under the grip severe cold-wave with temperatures dropping to sub-zero level.

The Army and the Indian Air Force (IAF) have significantly bolstered their combat readiness in all the key formations along the LAC including in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim in view of the border standoff with China in eastern Ladakh.