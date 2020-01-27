Challenger XI wins 16th Lt. Bakin Pertin Memorial T-20 Cricket Tournament

Psighat

The team of Challenger XI today lift the Tournament of 16th Lt. Bakin Pertin Memorial T-20 Cricket Tournament 2020 defeating the team Blended Blaster, match played at Kiyit Ground here on today.

Challenger XI won the toss and elected to bats first. The Challenger XI set the target of 175 runs in 20 over while Team Blended Blaster trailed their Effort till the last Over of Final Ball but went down and loss the match by 37 Runs.

Challenger XI was became the Champion in this oldest Running Cricket Tournament of East Siang District and as well as Team Blended Blaster adjudged as Runners-up in this 16th Lt. Bakin Pertin Memorial T-20 Cricket Tournament 2020 which was played at Kiyit Ground, Mebo East Siang District and huge Spectators of sports lover was gathered.

Biswajit Tayeng of Challenger XI was awarded the man of the match of the Final and also he was declared as the Man of the Series.

In the Closing Ceremony of the tournament Former Education Minister cum APCC Vice President, Bosiram Siram was consented as a Chief Guest, Kaling Tayeng, Secretary Information and Publicity of AdiSU(Apex) has presented as a Guest of Honour and also Gekong Pertin, president of PBBK was the Special Guest in this prestigious Tournament of 16th Lt. Bakin Pertin Memorial T-20 Cricket Tournament 2020.

In the tournament, 19 team of different clubs of East Siang was played.