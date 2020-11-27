Ceasefire violation by pakistan Army in J&K’s Rajouri, Poonch

New Delhi- Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked Cease Fire Violation on the Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani Sector of District Rajouri (J&K) on 27 November 2020, said defence spokespersons.

Own troops responded immediately to the enemy fire. In the ensuing fire, two Jawans of the Indian Army Naik Prem Bahadur Khatri and Rifleman Sukhbir Singh got critically injured and later succumbed to their injuries.

Earlier on 26th Nov, in a ceasefire violation incident by Pakistan Army in Poonch sector, Subedar Swatantra Singh was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries.

Naik Prem Bahadur Khatri, Rifleman Sukhbir Singh and Subedar Swatantra Singh were brave, highly motivated and a sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to them for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty.