CE, PWD Atop Lego handed over the launching tower design plan of Helipad-Borum bridge

ITANAGAR- The design plan of the launching tower for the construction of the Borum-Helipad bridge in Naharlagun has been officially handed over to office of executive engineer PWD Naharlagun on February 1, informed Atop Lego, Chief Engineer (CE) Survey, Investigation, Design and Planning (SID&P) of PWD.

Recently the Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso had alleged that the office of CE SID&P has been delaying the release of design thereby halting the progress of work.

Talking to the press the CE said there was delay in submitting the erection plan of towers because the department was exploring many options. “It took some time because lots of options were studied considering the situation of the site. Now that design has been submitted the work should pick pace,” he said.

Further he said the towers should be launched within three months provided the contractor engages enough manpower and experts. “It is a 90 metre long two lane arch bridge with footpath facilities. If properly constructed as per the plan, it will be a very beautiful bridge,” he added.

Meanwhile the assistant engineer PWD Naharlagun division Chukhu Tacho acknowledged that the department has received a design plan of launching tower of Borum-Helipad Bridge.

“The contractor has been provided design and he has already left for Raipur in Chattisgarh to order the materials of launching towers.

Once the materials reach Naharlagun, again it has to be fabricated. It will take some time for the tower to be launched,” said AE Tacho.

He said the department along with the contractor will try to complete the bridge as soon as possible. The Borum-Helipad Bridge once completed will provide a much needed alternate route for the commuters.

At present commuters have to depend only on NH 415 due to which constant traffic jams are witnessed at Naharlagun township.