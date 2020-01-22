CAA: Students Call For ‘Total Shutdown’ in 9 NE Varsity

Guwahati

Students unions of nine universities across the Northeastern region have called for a “total shutdown” of all varsities and colleges on Wednesday in view of the Supreme Court hearing on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Wednesday a batch of pleas seeking to examine the constitutional validity of the contentious CAA.

“We, the students’ fraternity of North Eastern universities, declare total shutdown of all the universities and colleges in the region on the occasion of hearing of the unconstitutional and contentious Citizenship Amendment Act in the Supreme Court,” a joint appeal said on Tuesday.

Students of six universities of Assam and one each of Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland have called for the protest.

Simultaneously, the Cotton University Students Union has called for a mass protest from 10 AM to 5 PM inside the campus and appealed the general public to join them.