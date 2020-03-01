Budget Session: Arunachal Assembly all set to go paper less

Itanagar

The Budget session of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, that begins here tomorrow, is all set to go `paperless’ under the e-Vidhan project, thereby doing away with the decades-old practice of providing hard copies of written replies, reports, bills and other documents to its members.

The move of the Pema Khandu led BJP Government to go paperless appears to be a big push to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Digital India’.

Assembly speaker Pasang Dorjee Sona on his tweet said that the fourth session of the Assembly will take place on e-Vidhan platform.

All set to go "PAPERLESS"! The fourth session of the 7th Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly will take place on e-Vidhan platform. Did some familiarization of new technology today along with Hon'ble DCM Shri @ChownaMeinBJP and Hon'ble Deputy Speaker Shri @TesamPongte. pic.twitter.com/xUPJRqC76Y — Pasang Dorjee Sona (@pasang_sona) February 29, 2020

Once the e-Vidhan project is implemented, each and every information in regard to the legislative assembly would be available at the fingertips of the members who can then use their tablets/laptops to see the list of business and read questions and other documents pertaining to House proceedings.