Itanagar

Budget Session: Arunachal Assembly all set to go paper less

The move of the Pema Khandu led BJP Government to go paperless appears to be a big push to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Digital India'.

March 1, 2020
0 Less than a minute
Budget Session: Arunachal Assembly all set to go paper less

Itanagar

The Budget session of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, that begins here tomorrow, is all set to go `paperless’ under the e-Vidhan project, thereby doing away with the decades-old practice of providing hard copies of written replies, reports, bills and other documents to its members.

The move of the Pema Khandu led BJP Government to go paperless appears to be a big push to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Digital India’.

Assembly speaker Pasang Dorjee Sona on his tweet said that the fourth session of the Assembly will take place on e-Vidhan platform.

Once the e-Vidhan project is implemented, each and every information in regard to the legislative assembly would be available at the fingertips of the members who can then use their tablets/laptops to see the list of business and read questions and other documents pertaining to House proceedings.

HELP US / DONATE US, TO DELIVER THE INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM --CLICK HERE
Tags
ADVERTISEMENT

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close