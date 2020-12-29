Brahmaputra Amantran Abhiyan: Team has reached at Pasighat

PASIGHAT- After completion of day-6 ‘Brahmaputra Aamantran Abhiyaan’ rafting expedition, the team has reached at Pasighat on 29 December 2020 and rafting team completed first leg of rafting expedition. The expedition teams were rafting from Rottung to Pasighat and the team halted at Pasighat camp.

There are more than 16-20 rapids (moderate to difficult) and the rapids range from grade II to grade VI. During the course of this expedition weather condition would be chilly with temperature ranging from 0-5 degree Celsius in evening and 5-15 degree Celsius in the day time.

Continuously, in 7th day on 29 December 2020, 02 rafts and 08 rafters along with 04 local guide started from Rottung halt point at 0900 hrs and reached Pasighat at around 1215 hrs. After reaching at Pasighat expedition team received and warm welcomed by district administration of East Siang district. The NDRF team with full of rescue equipments along with boat 03 Nos. inflatable rubber boat, 04 Nos. OBM provide rescue cover throughout the rafting expedition. The team will be halted at Pasighat camp site as per expedition schedule.

Rajesh Thakur, Commandant 12 NDRF along with other officers present at the expedition. On 23 December, the expedition team consisting 08 NDRF personnel and 08 others along with 02 rafts and 03 Kayaks started rafting from Gelling and reached Pasighat on 29 Dec. 2020, the 6th day of rafting. Expedition team during the course of rafting halted at Tuting on 23, Palsi on 24, Cherring on 25, Ramsing on 26, Geku, Rottung on 27 & 28 December.