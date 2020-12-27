Brahmaputra Amantran Abhiyan reaches  Geku

GEKU- After day-4 of ‘Brahmaputra Aamantran Abhiyaan’, On 27 December 2020, the expedition teams were rafting from Ramsing to Geku and the team will be halt at Geku camp.

There are more than 16-20 rapids (moderate to difficult) and the rapids range from grade II to grade VI. During the course of this expedition weather condition would be chilly with temperature ranging from 0-5 degree Celsius in evening and 5-15 degree Celsius in the day time.

Continuously, in 5th day on 27 December 2020, 02 raft and 08 rafter along with 04 local guide started from Ramsing halt point at 0910 hrs and reached Geku at around 1514 hrs.

The NDRF team with full of rescue equipments along with boat 03 Nos. inflatable rubber boat, 04 Nos. OBM provide rescue cover throughout the rafting expedition. The team will be halted at Ramsing camp site as per expedition schedule.

Rajesh Thakur, Commandant 12 NDRF along with other officers present at the expedition.