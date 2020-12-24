Brahmaputra Amantran Abhiyan: Rafting team reaches Palsi

PALSI- The rafting team of Brahamputra Amantran Abhiyan reached at Palsi on Dec 24. After ‘Brahmaputra Aamantran Abhiyaan’ has been flagged off from Mayum hanging bridge on 23 December 2020, the expedition teams were rafting from starting point Gelling to Purung and halted at Tuting camp site as a part of first activity for the said expedition.

Continuously, in second day on 24 December 2020, 02 raft and 08 rafter along with 04 local guide started from Tuting halt point at 1155 am and reached Palsi at around 1330 pm.

The NDRF team with full of rescue equipments along with boat 03 Nos. inflatable rubber boat, 04 Nos. OBM provide rescue cover throughout the rafting expedition. The team will be halted at Palsi camp site as per expedition schedule.

Rajesh Thakur, Commandant 12 NDRF along with other officers present at the ongoing day to day expedition.