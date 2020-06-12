BJP’s Nabam Rebia wins Arunachal Pradesh Rajya Sabha Seat 

Itanagar- BJP nominee Nabam Rebia on Friday elected unopposed to the lone seat of Rajya Sabha from Arunachal Pradesh.

Rebia was declared elected as a member to the Council of States from Arunachal Pradesh by Arunachal Pradesh state Legislative Assembly Secretary and Returning Officer Kago Habung after his nomination paper was found valid.

Habung handed over the certificate of election to Rebia here, in presence of Assembly Speaker PD Sona , Chief Minister Pema Khandu , Cabinet Ministers and MLAs .

Talking to reporters, Rebia thanked BJP’s central and state leaders for reposing faith on him, and vowed to work for the people of the state.

Congratulating the newly elected RS member, Khandu said, “It is historic moment for BJP as for the first time three MPs (two Lok Sabha and one Rajya Sabha) are from the party. His dynamic experience will benefit the state.”

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein , who was also present, congratulated Rebia and expressed hope that he will do justice for the entire people of the state. his experience will naturally benefited for various important issue of the state in Parliament.

While Speaker PD Sona in a tweet wrote, “Congratulations & best wishes to former Speaker Nabam Rebia on being elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Arunachal. I believe with his years of experience & in-depth knowledge, he will work for the best interest of state in particular and nation in general.”

Rebia , had earlier represented the state in the Upper House for two terms. He had also served as Assembly Speaker and state Cabinet Minister.

The term of office of the incumbent member, Mukut Mithi ends on June 23.

In the 60-member Arunachal Assembly, BJP has 41 MLAs, Congress and National People’s Party (NPP) four each, JD(U) seven , People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) and three Independents.

Lawmakers from JD(U) Hayeng Mangfi, NPP Tapuk Taku, PPA Kardo Nyigyor also congratulated on behalf their respective party and hope that Rebia will focus important issued of state and deliver justice to the people of state. they also inform that they being the alliance partner of the BJP government in state has been supporting the Pema Khandu led government and congratulated Rebia on being elected unopposed.