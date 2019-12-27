Barapani FC lift ” first ever new year football trophy “

Itanagar

The Barapai FC today lifted the “first ever new year football trophy” defeating Ward No. 12 FC in the final match played here at Govt. HSS football ground. Barapani FC win the match defeating the opponent by margin of 2/1.

The tournament was played with a theme ‘Say no to drug and yes to sports”.

All total 13 teams from various parts of capital complex played which began from December 14 and concluded today. The tournament which has been organised by IMC Ward No. 12 Youth Welfare Association.

Barapani FC defeated the GHSS FC by a margin of 3/2 while Ward No-12 FC defeated Lion FC by a margin of 2/0 in the two different matches played in semi final on December 24.

Barapani FC Tagru Tallar give 2 goal while Sangha Siku of Ward No.12 give a single goal.

Tarh Tallar was adjudge as best player, Ansari Bhai awarded as best Goal keeper, Surey Pordung as highest scorer while Government Higher Secondary Football Club was adjudge as discipline team.

AAPSU Asstiant General Secretary Thomas Jerang, Asstiant Finance Secretary Kabak Himalaya, Secretary (Debate & Symposium) Marli kamki attended as chief guest, guest of honour and special guest respectively and address the gathering and the players.

District Football Association (DFA) Vice President Longku Sanjiv, IMCW-12 YWA President Tadar Tangu, organizing Chairman Olang Taku, Organizing Secretary Gejum Doni, overall incharge Dongda Ram among others also address the gathering and distributed prizes, trophy and cash award to the winners and runners team and individuals prizes to the players.