Banderdewa-Nirjuli road to be closed during night from January 3 to 13 -DC Capital

Itanagar

The Banderdewa-Nirjuli road will be remained closed during the night hours for immediate and smooth repairing and maintenance. Said Capital Deputy Commissioner Komkar Dolum.

Dolum, talking to reporters at his office here at Chandanagar said that the stretch of road near sinking zone between Nirjuli, Karsingsa and Banderdewa was badly affected during the last monsoon which need repairing and maintenance.

A decision have been taken after a consultative meeting to restored the said damaged sinking zone on war footing and the contractor have already arranged man and materials and the work is also in progress. Dolum said.

Keeping in view for smooth work progress and also the traffic of capital city toward Banderdewa it is necessary for the diversion of traffic during the night hours from 7 PM to 6 AM from January 3rd to 13th.

The traffic has been diverted and it will flow Via Gumto, Doimukh road toward Yupia Papu nallah or toward Nirjuli.

There may be some inconvenience to the commuters during the said period. He however appeal all the stakeholders to bear with the inconvenience caused during the construction, repairing, widening and maintenance of the said road near Sinking zone between Nirjuli and Banderdewa.