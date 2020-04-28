Automatic mechanized sanitization gate installed at hollongi check gate

Hollongi- A new automatic mechanized sanitization gate has been installed at hollongi check gate to sanitize vehicles and people coming inside the territory of Arunachal Pradesh. The gate has been set up 50 metre ahead of the regular police check gate so as to ensure proper sanitization.

The EAC Mudo Tamo while talking to media informed that gate has been installed by the PHE department in collaboration with Papum Pare district administration. “The staffs of PHED will operate the automatic mechanized sanitization gate.

It mus be mention here that on 22nd April we have published a news item of this hollongi gate , where Drivers themselves santizing their vehicles . After publishing that news the DGP also visited the gate. and now today the automatic sanitizing tunnel or gate has been installed here.

The chemicals used in it are being provided by disaster management and health department,” he said.

Further he informed that NDRF along with fire and emergence service are also helping the administration in sanitizing the Hollongi check gate.

The SP Papum Pare Jimmy Cheram who visited the newly installed check gate expressed satisfaction over its functioning and hopes that it will help to properly sanitize the incoming vehicles.