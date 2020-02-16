Daporijo

The All Upper subansiri village students welfare association (AUSVSWA) in a memorandum to Upper Subansiri DC Kanto Danggen allege that the infrastructure for establishment of Govt. Polytechnic institute at Taliha is going on since several years and yet to be completed.

The Union allege that since the foundation stone was laid several years back but work since then going and no sign of work progress is achieved. The infrastructure of the said polytechnic institute/college was started at Maying, Moring by the PWD but the actual work progress is not seen on the ground. the press release said.

The union further demanded enquiry into the whole episode of the creation of infrastructure for establishment of polytechnic institute at Taliha and also appeal the DC to inspect the project so that first hand information and exact status of the project is known.

Meanwhile Higher Education Director, Dr. Tayek Talom inform that he has recently joined at Director for Higher Education and could not say much on specific polytechnic institute.

The construction of infrastructure for establishment of Polytechnic institute at Maying Moring in Upper Subansiri may not has been completed but we are prioritizing it and trying to take up the issue in the upcoming education dept conference.

There are several other issues at several polytechnic institute in state which would be taken up for discussion and consideration of government. Dr. Talom added.