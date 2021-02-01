Aunachalee girl rocks music world, sings Women of India   

ITANAGAR ( By Pradeep Kumar )- The famous “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” campaign has remained a slogan only, but justifying “Hum kisi se kum Naheen” Arunachalee girl Nachat Munham is first to conceive and sing “Women of India” song with lyricist/composition/music by Sumit Acharya and video director Mahesh Dutta Kalita.

Her song showcases nari Shakti which if respected could catapult India to rise to higher pedestal. She spoke to this daily from New Delhi after releasing the song as a prelude to Internationals Women’s Day on March 8 next.

Her scintillating voice hardly gives an impression that she an Arunachalee but she hails from Senwa village of remote Longding district, but rocking the music world beyond the state boundary. The multi-lingual inborn singer had created history in mid 2018 with the release of her Assamese audio music album – Sui Sa – by prominent Assamese artiste Surjya Das at Guwahati. She had sung with famous Zubeen Garg in the six-song album penned by Chandan Kalita.

She had drawn my attention as staff of art and culture department, but there was no looking back for the girl with a ‘never say die’ spirit. She now boasts of producing many albums to justify ethnic rich Arunachal Pradesh as a ‘Land of Music and Songs’ with songs and dances in the blood of every Arunachalee. Her albums include Tumoloi Tumaloi (Assamese), Na jane kya hua (Hindi), Nawcha Nawsa (Wangchu), to name a few.

But, her Assamese duet album, with Simanata Sekhar – Arunachali Suwali with Chandan Kakati as lyricist and musician Pulak Nath, reflects that she has not forgotten her traditional roots.

Presently working on a project in national project, she said: “There is hardly any scope in my state. I have been trying my level best to promote music. I am steering the path for many Arunachalees could follow suit. This would give a new thrust for the evolving music industry of the state”.

Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra during International Women’s Day celebrations at Raj Bhavan on March 8 last year had felicitated state’s women achievers including Munham (Music).

I remember former PTI bureau chief PB Dasgupta once applauding a young Arunchalee student of an interior school whose voice had uncanny resemblance with Nightingale of India Lata Mageshkar, which again proves the hidden talents of this state.

It may be recalled that Prime Minister in his address to International Day of the Girl Child in 2014 had advocated eradication of female foeticide and invited suggestions from the citizens of India in this regard.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting 2020-21 Budget, said the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao scheme had yielded positive results. The gross enrolment ratio of girls across all levels of education is now higher than boys. At the elementary level, it is 94.32% for girls, against 89.28% for boys. Similar trends in gross enrolment ratio are also observed at the secondary and higher secondary levels, she added.

Munham deserves kudos for her endeavours to rise to national platform to propagate women power beyond Constitution of India, which ensures equality, dignity, and freedom from discrimination.