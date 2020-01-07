Assembly paid deep tribute and condolences to former Minister Late Noksong Boham

Itanagar

On the opening day of the four-day of third session of the Seventh Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly led by Speaker Pasang Dorjee Sona on Tuesday paid deep tributes and condolence to former Minister Noksong Boham, who passed away last month.

A four-time MLA from the erstwhile Niausa-Kanubari assembly constituency, late Boham, was a first-generation politician from the Wancho community, had served the State in various capacities during his 22-year-long political stint. He had held the portfolios of Forest, Industries, Panchayat, IFCD, Economics & Statistics etc under Tomo Riba and Gegong Apang ministries during his last three tenures.

He was first elected unopposed as a Janata Party MLA to the State’s first 30-member House on February 25, 1978 from the Niausa-Kanubari seat.

The Speaker, while leading the members in paying homage to late Boham, said his death was a great loss to the state.

Describing late Boham as a seasoned, veteran and first-generation leader, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said he had a compassionate approach towards the poor and needy and was instrumental in eradicating social taboos among girls of Wancho society. he was a down trodden person and was associated with all section of society.

“A man of affable nature, he was held in high esteem for being a perfect gentleman having no foe in politics. As a social activist, late Boham worked on eradicating tattoo on girls of Wancho community. He was also instrumental in resolving boundary disputes amongst villages,” recalled Gabriel D Wangsu, MLA from Kanubari.

An avid sports enthusiast, Boham, who also worked as radio broadcaster at All India Radio in Assam’s Dibrugarh, was known for his specialisation in oral literature and history of the Wancho community.

Born on September 1, 1948 at Banfera village, Boham breathed his last on December 1, 2019 at his Kanubari residence in Longding district after a prolonged illness. He is survived by his wife, six daughters and a son.

Members including RWD Minister Honchun Ngandam, Agriculture Minister Wangki Lowang, and MLAs Wanglin Lowangdong, Tanpho Wangnaw and Lokam Tasar also took part in the late Boham’s obituary reference.

Later, the House observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect to the departed leader for eternal peace in heavenly abode.