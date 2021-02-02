Sports

Assam: Winter Adventure in the lap of Nature at Panimur

February 2, 2021
GUWAHATI-  Pioneer adventure and mountaineering organisation Assam Mountaineering Association with the help of Dima Hasao adventure organisation and Karbi Anglong mountaineering Association  organised a Winter  adventure activities  in the lap of Nature, the in famous panimur area in Dima Hasao district of Assam from  23 Jan to 25 Jan 2021.

Several trainees from Assam, Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong took part in the activities. During the period trainees got exposure to different technique of mountain river crossing, waterfall rappelling, blue water rafting and night trekking.

Participants spent nights in almost 13 tents pitched in the campus of panimur forest IB.  Nearly eighty people from Assam mountaineering association, Dima Hasao adventure organisation, Karbi Anglong Mountaineering Association, Disaster management and Assam police successfully took part.

