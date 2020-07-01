Assam: Webinar on “ Digital Transformation of AdtU”

Guwahati- At a time when COVID-19 has thoroughly shaken up the education sector and forced institutions to devise ways and means of grappling with the pandemic, the Assam down town University (AdtU) has become one of the few Indian Universities to partner with AWS, Amazon Internet Services Pvt. Ltd.

The Assam down town University (AdtU) is going to organise a webinar on the “Digital transformation of AdtU through AWS-Amazon Web Services Campus” on 4th of July 2020 through a digital platform.

The session would witness Prof. (Dr) Amarjyoti Choudhury, Vice Chancellor as the esteemed keynote speaker followed by a host of panelists both from AdtU and AWS fraternity.

The journey to the cloud is about transforming the way technology addresses student and staff needs for teaching and learning, research, and other campus initiatives. Assam down town University along with AWS has taken crucial step towards digital transformation corresponding to the long term vision of AdtU.

This transformation is powered by AWS Campus and will accelerate the digital transformation through AWS Cloud which takes into account all the elements from infrastructure to solutions for digitization and enhance employability by aligning students to the Industry Standards.

This cloud journey has several distinct stages: moving to more flexible infrastructure and platforms, expanding skills and capability, and leveraging leading-edge tools to solve new kinds of problems. Each stage contributes to achieving the goal of digital transformation of the campus.

Assam down town University (AdtU) is one of the leading universities of North East India, offering its students an unique amalgamation of professional and academic excellence.

You may register on this link to join: https://bit.ly/adtu4jul