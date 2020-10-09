Assam:  ‘Shaping young leaders and NEP 2020’

Guwahati- Dr. Himangshu Rai, Director, IIM – Indore, addressed students on “Shaping Young Leaders” and Dr.(Mrs.) Pankaj Mittal , Secretary General, AIU on “NEP 2020: Giving wings to the students” in the 3rd Day of the 4th UG Orientation programme on 9 October 2020 held online at Royal Global University. Prof.S.P.Singh, Vice Chancellor, welcomed the esteemed speakers, students and parents of the new batch and envisioned them having an invigorating sessions with both voracious speakers and take home valuable lessons.

Dr. Rai, an erudite speaker, started on a very positive note of students being sacrosanct to dreams; identifying potentials in self and owe it to oneself; the universe conspires to give that one thing you deeply desire; money is what money does and never fear to dream.

He stated that failure is never fatal as it is a combination for success; people die only once not on every failure; failure is when you stop trying; fear of success is also prevalent but success is not final. He urged the students to listen to the advice of others but never live other’s version of life thereby losing one’s identity.

On leadership, he stated that the ideal person leading was either a hero or a martyr who lived long ago; present times seek shift from leadership to leaders which is a process, whereby a true leader leads from the front by influencing others and communicating well.

Addressing the common dilemma between ethics and morality, he reminded students the power of an ethical mind-set moving on to float the five principles of leadership – know yourself; be a professional; take and seek responsibility; use your full capabilities and make the right decisions.

He also gave 3 takeaways – learn from everyone and everything in this world, learn to train your thoughts, emotions which becomes you and take care of elders.

Dr. Mittal highlighted the benefits this new batch of students and onwards can reap from the NEP stressing on transformations made to establish a transparent system that is student centric and designed to be primarily beneficial to the students.

Advising the students to always have fire and passion to learn, be consistent, recognise their competencies, compete in themselves while investing in team-work, she assured the students, with the future being of blended learning and technological advancement being the crux of our lives off late, NEP 2020 will generate multi-faculty universities that will grant students freedom to choose a basket of courses of their liking.

This third redo of India’s National Education Policy, Dr. Mittal informed, brought with it the much sought after ABC module-The Academic Bank of Credit that will give the students an opportunity to enrol in different courses in various universities which can then be accumulated and then redeemed to generate qualifications.