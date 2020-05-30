Assam: RGU organised Webinar on Restructuring Education sector for stronger Industrial Interface

Guwahati- Royal Global University (RGU), since inception had always harped on continuous industry interface for students equating at par footing in the world, and on this ethos a webinar was held on ‘Restructuring Education sector for stronger Industrial Interface’ on 29 May with Prof.(Dr.) S.P.Singh, Vice Chancellor, Prof. A. K. Buragohain, Chairperson-Academic, Prof. Swabera Islam, Department of Economics, Dr. Ujwal Bhattacharya, Coordinator, Royal School of Medical and Allied Sciences, Prof. Arnab Sarma, Department of Civil Engineering, Dr. Subhasis Debnath, Principal, Royal School of Pharmacy and Prof.(CA) Manoj Jain, Deputy Dean, Royal School of Business moderated by Mr. Rahul Bhradwaj, RGU. It was attended by 400+ academicians, industry heads, faculty, staff and students from across India.

Prof.Singh, reiterating on the topic stated that during present times, a syllabus has to have industry interface as the academia is the gateway to the profession. Industry is the user and Academia is the supplier of competent manpower for both industry and research.

As industry and profession are the ultimate customers of such graduates, their satisfaction about standards, contents and usage of education is vital. Feedback from industry works as a catalyst to maintain and update the right course of education. RGU always had a university and industry alliance for a productive interface in the present times of Knowledge Economy for this creates a synergy which is the critical requirement for the continuing health of businesses with excellent business skills, interpersonal skills, team work etc.

The pandemic will be instrumental in enriching villages and towns across India with stellar workforce as migration of labour will enhance or perish some industries. What will remain is skill sets for survival. ‘Faith, ethics and morals’ are not Chinese whispers but characteristics for survival. Prof Buragohain, stated that in India the process of Industry- academia interfacing started with the right note with the doyens of Indian industry like Tata, Birla and Sarabhai being involved with the establishment of institutes like the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, BITS, Pilani and IIM, Ahmedabad.

However, in the subsequent period this involvement was somewhat missing with other institutes of education. He further added that there is a need for the industries coming in a big way as a major stake holder in education to establish industrially relevant special Universities, like in Assam, there can be Universities on Petroleum, Coal, Tea and Hydroelectricity.

He pointed out that the paradoxical gap between the employed and unemployed is mainly because the Indian institutes are churning out graduates who do not match the needs of the industry. The academia is the reservoir from which highly trained and skilled technical manpower can be harnessed and this is facilitated with a successful industry academia partnership.

Prof.Islam spoke extensively on the past, present and probable Indian economy and stressed on more industry interface with students so as to create niche courses/ changes in curriculum according to industry requirements. Dr. Bhattacharya speaking in retrospect stated that COVID Times has redefined and reengineered the role of a teacher to make students industry ready with skill sets like critical thinking, multi-tasking, resilient, and adaptable to any situation/place with a perfect blend in maintaining sound health.

He also stressed the need for citizens to stay inter- connected. Prof. Sarma emphasized on technical students to go beyond their bookish knowledge and keep upgrading themselves on the newer technologies and be a lifelong student. Dr.Debnath threw light on restructuring syllabus and reinventing students for industry and be life-long ready to meet challenges and eventualities as COVID-19 has taught Mankind on ‘survival of the fittest’.

The Speakers fielded questions on offline and online soft skills in syllabus, entrepreneurship, migrant workers, job scenarios and Corporate Social Responsibilities.