Assam: MOU signed between Paris Air and Royal Global University  

Guwahati—The Assam Royal Global University (RGU), Guwahati, Assam, the first university in Northeast, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Paris Air Inc.(PAI), Florida, USA on 17 June 2020. The signatories were Ms.Angira Mimani, Registrar, RGU and Captain Paris Christodoulides, President and Chief Executive Officer, PAI.

The MoU is for Bachelor in Science degree(3years) in Aviation, Bachelor in Science degree(3years) in Aviation(with Commercial Pilot License) with 33 weeks of flying training in the 3rd/4th semester, in Florida, USA. A Diploma in Aviation, Hospitality & Tourism Management will also be offered.

Paris Air Inc. (PAI), based in Florida, has been providing aviation training and related services in the USA and other countries since 1988 and aviation professionals from around the world trust PAI to provide the highest quality training and outstanding service, delivering aviation courses, using their comprehensive training and advanced-technology.

With its international reputation and dedication to success, Paris Air has become one of the most prestigious pilot training centres in the world and continues to grow each year. More than 4,000 professional pilot cadets have graduated from Paris Air in the past 10 years alone.

Royal Global University & Paris Air Inc. have come together to create joint programs for training students to become qualified pilots.