Assam: International Summit and Trade fair Delegates lauds Royal Global University

Guwahati

Delegation of International Summit and Trade fair organized by Micro, Small and Medium (MSME) Export Promotion Council visited Royal Global University for a skull session with A.K Pansari, Chancellor and Prof. (Dr.) S.P Singh, Vice Chancellor, Ankur Pansari, Executive Vice President and other members of the management. International Delegates, Honorable Liman Elhadij Ali/ Mahamdau, Vice President, Niger; Mr. Magawatta Abdou, member of parliament , Niger; Mr. Ali Ardullelsgoone, agricultural minister, Somalia, Ms. Maria Nemenman, deputy head of the mission, Israel; Ms. Saraswati Sharma, trade and economic Israel; H.E. Mr. Moe Kyaw Aung’s , Ambassador; Myanmar; Mr Nay Aye Lwin, Counsellor, economic Myanmar; H.E. Major General Chris Sunday Eze, high commissioner , Nigeria; Mr. Horsfal Jacob Atannan, counsellor, economic, Nigeria; Dr. Clarance Chiluba, counsellor, Zambia; Ms Mwimbu Kimuwaliya, DR of Congo, Julie, trade section ; H.E Ms. Josephine Zozo Binti, DR of Congo charge d’ Affaires Guinea, Mr. Abdoulaye Sow, deputy head of the mission; Addison M. Agebenyegah, head of the mission and D.S Rawat, accompanied by Chairman (MSME)Export Promotion Council, and convened by Mr. Bhubaneshwar Kalita, MP Assam, were welcomed in Royal Global University on 17th of January 2020.

Foreign delegates joined for an evening session and were impressed with the latest infrastructure, mission and vision of the University. They were keen in collecting the University prospectus for detailed information.

The session highlighted discussions to uplift Royal Global University for mutual academic exchange with African countries, to have better and more student & teacher exchange programs and future association for joint research and joint degree programs with Royal Global University.

By opening more doors to exchange culture and education between these countries will provide students a platform not just nationally but at a global level which the University focused on since inception.

The delegation was held by Micro, Small and Medium (MSME)Export Promotion Council for young aspiring entrepreneurs of Assam.