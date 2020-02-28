Assam: Interactive session on Constitutional law and Human Rights at RGU

Guwahati

Honourable Dr. (Justice) Aftab Hussain Saikia, ex-Chief Justice of Sikkim & Jammu and Kashmir High Court, ex-Chairperson of Meghalaya and Assam Human rights Commission, had an interactive session with the students of Royal School of Law and Administration on 27 Februarcy 2020 on ‘Constitutional law and Human Rights’.

Justice Saikia initiated the session by defining the crux of the Constitution of India, with special emphasis on Equality before Law and Equal Protection of Law, defined Article 19 and the reasonable restrictions that Article 19 is subjected to. Furthermore, Justice Saikia deliberately spoke about the establishment of the Supreme Court, High Court and District Court respectively. In the course of his speech, he also highlighted value of sincerity, discipline and knowledge in the avenue of legal profession.

Justice Saikia also shared the glimpses of his experience in the initial days of practising advocacy. He also imparted his personal observation of evolution of advocacy into an essential and astonishing profession, provided the individual remains truthful and faithful to his purpose. While concluding his enlightening speech, Dr. (Justice) Saikia passed on certain words of wisdom in the form of seven crucial tips of life; Always trust in God, as God is one’s only friend, One should love their parents, respect their teachers, live a disciplined life, make reading a habit, love their neighbours and always help others.

Apart from the seven aforementioned tips, Justice Saikia also mentioned the three struggles which is a part and parcel of every advocate’s life, which are, the struggle for survival, the struggle for eminence, and most importantly, the struggle for maintaining the eminence.