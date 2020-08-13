Assam: ‘Indian Teacher’s Service’ testament for NEP 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Guwahati: A symposium on “National Education Policy 2020″(NEP) with eminent educationists Prof. Dilip Ch. Nath, Vice-Chancellor, Assam University, Silchar, Prof. Saket Kushwaha, Vice-Chancellor, Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh, Prof. S P Singh, Vice-Chancellor, Royal Global University, Guwahati, Prof. Amarjyoti Choudhury, Vice-Chancellor, Assam Down Town University, Prof. Mridul Hazarika, Vice-Chancellor, University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya, Prof. Alak K Buragohain, Chairperson-Academic, Royal Global University, Guwahati was held by Royal Global University on 13th August 2020. They was joined in their deliberations by eminent educationists, academicians, industrialists, faculty, staff and students of RGU as well as from across India. It was moderated by Dr.Dhiraj Borkotoky, RSHSS and Dr.Pronami Bhattacharyya, RSL.

Prof.Nath travelled through time on the destruction of ancient Indian educational system by invaders and English continuing to become the lingua franca across India. With NEP 2020, the constituents will release India of invaders and set records straight as in values, culture, education, etc,. It envisages igniting the minds of students; conceptual learning in mother tongue; education above AI; sustainable and lifelong development; India and world centric for best employability. The success rate of NEP will be in attaining 100% of students enrollment and trained; utilize the demographic dividends through skill development; life and livelihood to be achieved; increase/encourage teaching in double shifts(8AM-8PM); discourage admission on casteism but on merit and online education is to be increased.

Prof Kushwaha, a proud agri-educator, chiseled the life of a child from infancy to adulthood, supported, nourished and educated by parents and teachers both.The Systems Evaluation Protocol (SEP) model, a standardized procedure developed in relation to STEM gave power for educational achievement but NEP will touch base grass root levels to make products employable.He encouraged ’Central Discovery Centre’ where students with zeal and will to learn will be offered facilities to discover anything. He emphasized on the ‘Mover & Shaker’ of education- teachers, who alone can create Statements, Scientists, Engineers, Entrepreneurs, etc,. Research is the pinnacle of education and its success.

Prof. Singh, a passionate educational philanthropist, avouched aloud that India must have ‘Indain Teacher’s Service’ like IAS, IPS, IRS, etc., to maintain the sanctity in imparting education. Only an intent energized, capable, dedicated, motivated, lifelong learner with a philanthropic mind with 64 kalas can make an exemplary teacher and quoted point 13 of NEP which speaks of it.Tenure Track is an important ingredient of NEP to make or break a life of a student. Teacher’s must undergo trainings at frequent intervals to upgrade themselves on the fast paced knowledge sharing world where the human library has become an enticer and the true success of the NEP will be in its implementation, in letter and spirit.

Prof. Choudhury, a multi faceted educator, said that NEP constitutes the aspirations of academicians and NEP is to know, to do, live together and to be. He spoke on the courses one undertakes and problems encountered in life. NEP justifies its varied facets in inter-disciplinary courses a student can avail and become apt in resolving issues faced in life/workplace and sustain oneself. NEP has given options of study period, complemented by certificate, diploma or degree and re-joining in case of discontinuation too. This huge ambit in NEP will assist students to be self reliant with international universities too pitching in and disbursing issues arising out in the neighbouring countries. He also said that NEP will encourage economically disadvantaged students to study in one go or in phases.

Prof.Hazarika, an industry-academician, spoke on the pragmatic Indian heritage and quality education for all, especially the Northeast. Providing/producing market ready products were of paramount importance for sustenance; HEI is a knowledge centre; blended system of learning and implement it well; AI must not overtake human endeavours and implored participants to be positive for creating a self reliant India. Prof.Buragohain, speaking on the basic objective of NEP was to impart knowledge, instill life values & virtues as it is very India centric and NEP envisages to overhauling the education policies; range of new ideas in NEP calls for new set-up of goiverance and transform India. He stated that HECI will be under a single umbrella barring medical, engineering and technical education. The actual value of NEP will be in its implementation; multiple dimension on teachers; streamlining the mechanism with the Chairperson being the Prime Minister, Vice Chairperson the education minister complemented by academicians, bureaucrats, and other fields, at the top. The vision is to make India a ‘Global Knowledge Superpower’.

In the closing remarks, all agreed that NEP will assist in learning; teachers to be in a mission mode & well equipped for best implementation of NEP; exchange ideas on NEP for value addition; strategic implementation; encourage innovation and research and practical implantation of NEP through the 64 kalas will add value and happiness to life.