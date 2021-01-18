North East

Assam: Hotel Management Lab inaugurated

January 18, 2021
Guwahati: Prof.(Dr.)S.P.Singh, Vice Chancellor, Royal Global University (RGU )  inaugurated the Food Production Lab-2(non-vegetarian) for Bachelor of Science- Hotel Management students outside the premises of Royal Global University on 18 January 2021 in the presence of Prof. A. K. Buragohain, Chairperson- Academic, Ms. Angira Mimani, Registrar, Mr.Nathaniel Giri Chaliha, Chef & Food Vlogger,  faculty and students. The lab will be a practical hand on practice for preparing continental, oriental and Indian cuisines.

The lab is equipped with modern gadgets to assist the students when they join the hospitality industry. This type of practical training not only imparts essential skills and knowledge of handling/preparing different cuisines of the world but also make them confident to be a true hospitality professional.

