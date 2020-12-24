Assam: Higher Education in digital times

Guwahati: Prof.(Dr.) S.P.Singh, Vice Chancellor, Royal Global University was a panelist in the Higher Education Virtual Summit conducted by collegedunia with panelists from across India.

Prof.Singh, in his opening deliberation, expressed upon the boons of digitalization of education in the aftermath of the CoVID-19 pandemic and highlighted how though digital transformation cannot happen for everyone at one go, it ensures that no one is left behind through recorded lectures, unlimited access to an ever-expanding database of resources and such benefits. Acknowledging the digital divide created by this transformation, he shared his belief at the importance of having a perception base at the community level instead of at individual levels.

Further, emphasizing of the needs of distribution of gadgets like smart phones and tablets amongst the student community, in the place of mid-day meals and uniforms, now that virtual education is the new ‘normal’, he threw light upon Royal Global University’s in-house online student monitoring and record system, Royal Net, wherein notes, resources, marks and other academic records are maintained and made accessible to each student and their guardians with unique user names and passwords prescribed.

Prof. Singh shared his firm belief, that, “we don’t learn by what we teach in the classroom, but by what we observe”, based on which Royal Global University, under his leadership had ensured that every single student is able access the knowledge shared by their professors in the virtual platforms by taking extraordinary measures like reaching out to mobile network service providers in areas of poor network and even couriering study material to students residing in remote areas. He threw light upon the importance of industry interface and the ‘Pull Theory’ wherein only trained students would be valued assets to the industries they worked in.