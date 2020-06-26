ADVERTISMENT
North East

Assam- Dr A.K.Pansari nominated as Member of Court in ASTU

June 26, 2020
Guwahati-  His Excellency, Prof. Jagdish Mukhi, Governor of Assam and Chancellor of the Assam Science & Technology University, has nominated Dr. A.K Pansari, Chancellor, Royal Global University (RGU) to be a Member of the Court, the Assam Science & Technology University ( ASTU ) from 25 June 2020.

This is in issuance of the power conferred upon the Chancellor under 16(1) (B) (xii) of the Assam Science & Technology University Act, 2009 and as amended.

 

 

