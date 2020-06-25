 Assam- Dr A.K.Pansari, Education revivalist, amongst the top 50 leaders of India

Guwahati- Notable Educationist of Northeast and a pioneer in education, Dr. A.K Pansari, Chancellor, Royal Global University (RGU) has featured amongst the top 50 leaders of India, who can revive Indian education, in EducationWorld India’s magazine namely, “The Human Development Magazine” (June 2020 edition). Northeast’s doyen of education, Dr.Pansari is the only educationist to feature in it, bringing to the fore how student lives are being impacted under his charismatic and dynamic leadership.

Dr.A.K.Pansari along with Dr. K. Kasturirangan, Chairman, Draft NEP 2019, Sri Ramesh Pokhriyal, ‘Nishank’, Union HRD Minister, Mr.Gerry Arathoon, CEO & Secretray, CISCE, Mr.Amrish Patel, Managing trustee, SVKM Trust & Shirpur Education Society, Mr. C. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University, Mr. Atul Chauhan, Chancellor, Amity University, Mr.Ranjan Pai, Chairman, Manipal Education & Medical Group, Dr. Madhav Deo, Saraswat Principal, The Scindia School, Gwalior and others featured in EducationWorld 50 leaders of India, who can revive Indian education. Dr. A.K. Pansari, in conversation with EducationWorld, shared his valuable views on RGU Covid-19 response; major challenges confronting Indian K-12 education in the Covid era and top 3 proposals for reforming K-12 education in India and future plans. Moreover, he intends to establish sport academies to nurture and develop the abundant sports and games talent available in northeast India.

Dr.A.K.Pansari, is an alumnus of Gauhati University who is a chartered accountant, the founder-Chairman of the Royal Group of Institutions (RGI, estb.2009) comprising of the CBSE-affiliated day-cum-boarding Royal Global School (RGS) and Royal Global University (RGU) which have an aggregate 5000 students.