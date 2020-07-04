Assam down town University(AdtU) collaborates with  AWS (Amazon Web Services Campus)

Guwahati- At a time when COVID-19 has thoroughly shaken up the education sector and forced institutions to devise ways and means of grappling with the pandemic, the Assam down town University (AdtU) has become one of the few Indian Universities to partner with AWS, Amazon Internet Services Pvt. Ltd.

In order to spread awareness about this initiative, Assam down town University, had organized a Webinar on “The talk about the Digital transformation of AdtU through AWS-Amazon Web Services Campus” on 4th of July 2020 from 3.00 p.m onwards through a digital platform. The session witnessed Prof. (Dr) Amarjyoti Choudhury, Hon’ble Vice Chancellor, Assam down town University as the esteemed key note speaker followed by a panel discussion.

The host of panelists included Mr. Durga Prasad Kakaraparthi, Senior Manager, Solutions Architecture, AISPL – Education and Governments, Mr. Sunil PP, Head of Education Sales, WWPS, AISPL, Prof. Biplab Kumar Dey, Dean, Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Assam down town University, Dr. Mala Dutta, Associate Professor, Computer Science & Engineering, Assam down town University.

The journey to the cloud is about transforming the way technology addresses student and staff needs for teaching and learning, research, and other campus initiatives. We are excited to inform you that, Assam down town University along with AWS has taken crucial step towards digital transformation corresponding to the long term vision of AdtU.

This transformation is powered by AWS Campus and will accelerate the digital transformation through AWS Cloud which takes into account all the elements from infrastructure to solutions for digitization and enhance employability by aligning students to the Industry Standards. This cloud journey has several distinct stages: moving to more flexible infrastructure and platforms, expanding skills and capability, and leveraging leading-edge tools to solve new kinds of problems. Each stage contributes to achieving the goal of digital transformation of the campus

In this times where billion of students across the globe are out of the campuses AdtU speakers talk about the steps being taken for Digitized communication channels between the university administration, teaching-fraternity and students, about full-fledged LMS called PRAN which was developed indigenously by AdtU and adopted from 2016 onward, which has many efficient features and steadily continues to grow even more to meet new and changing demands of the teaching-learning fraternity . Mention was made about providing free, unlimited access to Coursera certifications for students and faculty along with Live-streaming of lectures, tutorial sessions and seminars to students.

Vice Chancellor, Prof. (Dr.) Amarjyoti Choudhury very rightly mentioned about education system in the forward looking Universities to have a good blend of classroom and digital teaching which will ensure systematic approach to the teaching learning process and how right skill sets will be further inculcated within our students to make them job and Industry ready.