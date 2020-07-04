ADVERTISMENT
North East

Assam down town University(AdtU) collaborates with AWS (Amazon Web Services Campus)

July 4, 2020
Guwahati-  At a time when COVID-19 has thoroughly shaken up the education sector and forced institutions to devise ways and means of grappling with the pandemic, the Assam down town University (AdtU) has become one of the few Indian Universities to partner with AWS, Amazon Internet Services Pvt. Ltd.

In order to spread awareness about this initiative, Assam down town University, had organized a Webinar on “The talk about the Digital transformation of AdtU through AWS-Amazon Web Services Campus” on 4th of July 2020 from 3.00 p.m onwards through a digital platform. The session witnessed Prof. (Dr) Amarjyoti Choudhury, Hon’ble Vice Chancellor, Assam down town University as the esteemed key note speaker followed by a panel discussion.

The host of panelists included Mr. Durga Prasad Kakaraparthi, Senior Manager, Solutions Architecture, AISPL – Education and Governments, Mr. Sunil PP, Head of Education Sales, WWPS, AISPL, Prof. Biplab Kumar Dey, Dean, Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Assam down town University, Dr. Mala Dutta, Associate Professor, Computer Science & Engineering, Assam down town University.

The journey to the cloud is about transforming the way technology addresses student and staff needs for teaching and learning, research, and other campus initiatives. We are excited to inform you that, Assam down town University along with AWS has taken crucial step towards digital transformation corresponding to the long term vision of AdtU.

This transformation is powered by AWS Campus and will accelerate the digital transformation through AWS Cloud which takes into account all the elements from infrastructure to solutions for digitization and enhance employability by aligning students to the Industry Standards. This cloud journey has several distinct stages: moving to more flexible infrastructure and platforms, expanding skills and capability, and leveraging leading-edge tools to solve new kinds of problems. Each stage contributes to achieving the goal of digital transformation of the campus

In this times where billion of students across the globe are out of the campuses AdtU speakers talk about the steps being taken for Digitized  communication channels  between the university administration, teaching-fraternity and  students, about full-fledged  LMS  called  PRAN  which was  developed  indigenously  by  AdtU  and adopted  from  2016  onward, which has many  efficient  features  and  steadily  continues  to  grow  even  more  to  meet  new  and  changing  demands  of  the  teaching-learning  fraternity  . Mention was made about providing free, unlimited  access  to  Coursera certifications  for  students  and  faculty along with Live-streaming  of  lectures, tutorial sessions and  seminars  to  students.

Vice Chancellor, Prof. (Dr.) Amarjyoti Choudhury very rightly mentioned about education system in the forward looking Universities to have a good blend of classroom and digital teaching which will ensure systematic approach to the teaching learning process and how right skill sets will be further inculcated within our students to make them job and Industry ready.

