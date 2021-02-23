Assam down town University students to get opportunities in Japan

GUWAHATI- The Assam down town University (AdtU), Guwahati on February 22 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Jaceex Ventures LLP wherein the university has agreed to be a partner of Jaceex Ventures LLP in order to enable students to take up opportunities in Japan as well as organizations in India requiring Japanese language proficiency.

Jaceex is engaged in the business of developing manpower, skilled in technical aspects as well as Japanese language proficiency.

Considering the huge demand of skilled bilinguals especially with Japanese language, lifestyle and culture skills (LLC Skills), AdtU has signed the MoU and is desirous to establish a Jaceex Study Centre at the campus to impart Japanese language, education and training to teach Japanese language to the students of AdtU.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Dr. Narayan Chandra Talukdar, Vice Chancellor of Assam down town University and Rajeev Gupta, Founder CEO, Jaceex Ventures LLP in the presence of Ashim Barman, Additional Registrar, Administration and Nitul Jyoti Das, Deputy Register, Academics of Assam down town University.

Dr. N.C Talukdar offered his gratitude on behalf of the university to Jaceex for the collaboration and also gave a brief overview of the University and currently ongoing activities, diversity in academics program, future programs.

The VC also spoke about the scope of collaboration in training, skill development and employment opportunities of students with Jaceex in the long days to come while Rajeev Gupta deliberated on the multiple opportunities for career growth and development of students in various sectors both in India and Japan.

The meeting ended with a vote of thanks delivered by Nitul Jyoti Das, Deputy Registrar, Academics of AdtU.