Assam down town University introduces pre placement job- linked MBA Degree course

Guwahati- Assam down town University has introduced one of a Kind Unique MBA (Master of Business Administration) 2-year full-time program whereby candidates get placed before they even begin their MBA classes, informed and official of Assam Down Town University.

Assam down town University has made a strategic alliance with Talentedge, India’s largest online higher education platform to offer MBA aspirants a program that addresses the questions about the normal fear and insecurity of whether they would get a job or not after pursuing MBA .

This Program ensures students a seamless move from being a student, to an intern and finally a productive employee.

This program offers Five Industry & Futuristic Oriented MBA Specializations- Sales and Marketing Management, Applied Human Resource Management, Logistics & Supply Chain Management, Investment Banking and Data Sciences & Data Analytics.