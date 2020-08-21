Assam Down Town University collaboration with Coursera

ADVERTISEMENT

Guwahati: Assam down town University announced about its collaboration with Coursera, which is the world’s leading online learning platform, informed a press release issued by Assam Down Town Unievrsity.

With Coursera’s world-class content and credentials from the world’s top universities and companies, students can easily drive skill development with mastery learning, and track and benchmark skill proficiency against 65 million learners across the world, informed the university.

Through these global programmes, our students will learn to prepare for their dream job, refresh their education & keep their competitive edge. It will make them become better informed on a variety of topics, access content from 200+ universities & 30+ industry partners, be part of a community of over 65 million global learners, the release said.

Ultimately in the near future, our students will be highly employable with business, technology and data skills in addition to career-readiness skills like negotiation, leadership, innovation and communication enhancement. Students will get access to all of them absolutely free as part of their curriculum, informed spokes person of Assam Down Town Unievrsity.

Students can easily showcase their Certificates of Completion from internationally renowned universities from the Coursera portal, in addition to displaying them on social media. Coursera credentials are the second most popular on LinkedIn, where employers and employees meet. We hope to upscale the level of achievement of each and every student of ours by getting the maximum exposure from this kind of blended learning, the release said.

